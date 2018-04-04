Audionamix Hires Veteran Sales Manager Scott Esterson

LOS ANGELES, APRIL 4, 2018 - Audionamix, the global leader in audio source separation technology, announces that Scott Esterson joins the team as sales manager operating from the company's Los Angeles area office. Esterson brings extensive experience in the music, broadcast and post-production markets to Audionamix, where he will be responsible for sales of the company's software products as well as speech/vocal separation services provided by Audionamix's in-house team.

"I'm very pleased to join the Audionamix team," says Esterson. "Over the last 13 years, Audionamix has developed incredible, forward-thinking solutions for separating vocals and dialogue from existing tracks as well as rebalancing composite track elements. The company is poised for its next stage of growth, and I'm happy to lead that effort."

Esterson has vast experience with brands such as DTS, Lexicon, Genelec, Tascam and Adam Audio. At Genelec and Adam Audio, he was the western sales manager in charge of working closely with dealers as well as music, broadcast and post facilities. He was also responsible for many surround and immersive audio monitoring systems in the music, gaming and post communities. At DTS, he worked closely with both DVD authoring manufacturers and authoring facilities throughout the world to encode DVDs with multichannel audio. At Tascam, he was responsible for outfitting major film lots and post facilities with Tascam Digital Film Dubbers.

"Scott is an experienced professional and we are happy to have him join our expanding team," says Maciej Zeilinski, CEO of Audionamix.

Esterson's first event for Audionamix will be at the upcoming NAB Show 2018 in Las Vegas, where he will be walking the show floor, and meeting with potential customers and partners. To set up a meeting with Scott, email him at scott.esterson@audionamix.com.

About Audionamix

Since 2003, Audionamix has established itself as the global leader in audio source separation. Based on years of audio signal processing research, the company developed the revolutionary, patented ADX Technology, and continues to pioneer audio solutions for the film, broadcast and music industries. Audionamix has demonstrated technical expertise in isolating and separating elements from master recordings to empower producers, engineers and artists to create exciting new productions, and unlock television and movie assets for worldwide distribution. For more information, please visit http://audionamix.com.