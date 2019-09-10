Appear TV Showcases its Lowest Latency Network With High-End Esports Gaming Stations at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 – Appear TV, a leading provider of next-generation high-quality video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming, will highlight the full capabilities of its hardware and software at IBC (Stand 1.C61) through an on-site simulated eSports environment. Attendees at the show are encouraged to visit the stand and discover the benefits of Appear TV’s end-to-end solutions, which have among the lowest latency available on the market.

“We’re excited to unveil our new, state-of-the-art booth design and eSports demonstration at IBC 2019,” says Per-Henning Almvang, business development director, Appear TV. “As part of our presentation, we’ll take visitors through every step of the process, from the live capture (in this case, tournament) to the studio and then operator/delivery platform and ultimately to the end-user. Included among our presentation will be our X-Series (X10/X20) low-latency contribution solutions and encoding codecs that are used by broadcasters that adopt an IP-centric operation. We will also use this opportunity to spotlight the Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) linear packager, which provides varying resolutions and video streams to address the wide array of playback devices.”

The first step in the end-to-end process is creation, which is supported by the company’s X20 contribution solution. Ideal for the highly demanding requirements of various sports/eSports applications, Appear’s X20 offers a unique channel density and ability to combine encoding and decoding of multiple contribution formats. The need for high-quality video with low-latency is crucial for eSports players, directors, game ‘observers’ and playback reviewers, among others, who rely on the feeds to produce a high-quality production. With the X-Series, content can be sent to observer monitors immediately following capture, allowing them to not only watch for foul play within the game, but also to instantly select footage to send through for the broadcast or stream, or as video support for playback commentary.

The X-Series also shines in the studio, where it offers a programmable option with modules that easily alternate between SDI and IP in either the compressed or lightly-compressed domain. The X10 and X20 operate as the key building blocks of an ultra-flexible, ultra-low delay broadcast network and, as a codec agnostic solution, bridges the natively encapsulated and MPEG_TS worlds. The X-Series modules, which can be customized and packaged to meet specific broadcaster requirements, include: a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video and a high-density SDI card, making it ideally suited for editing and delivery to any media outlet. This includes traditional broadcasters as well as streaming services.

As with traditional sporting events, the delivery stage is the next step in an eSports production. For this part of the process, Appear TV’s X-Series also offers the complete spectrum of encoding codecs, helping broadcasters adopt the many benefits of an IP-centric operation with extreme simplicity. The contribution modulator also has an RF input that can be connected to a backup transponder, which can then be routed to the main output in case of a hardware failure on the main transponder. The X10 and X20 can each output two transponders featuring switchable L-band or Intermediate Frequency (IF) with 72 Mbaud bandwidth.

The X-Series also features an updated hardware design for its DVB-S2x contribution demodulator, an advanced platform that supports the DVB-S2x DSNG and professional services profiles. It can demodulate four transponders from four RF inputs, with up to 64 MBaud bandwidth, while fixed-key AES-128 and BISS-descrambling are embedded into both the modulator and demodulator.

These processes are perfect for addressing today’s media consumers, who view content across a myriad of devices, from traditional TV to smartphones, tablets and laptops. As the final step of Appear TV’s OTT software portfolio, the company’s ABR provides the full array of video resolutions and streams to address any media device. It adapts video quality to changing network conditions dynamically, providing optimal user experience according to bandwidth, all while still maintaining a high-quality video output.

Additionally, the software complements Appear TV and third-party encoders, allowing broadcasters to produce streaming content and adapt to varying workflows without affecting the end user, ultimately contributing to overall user improvement. Appear TV’s ABR is more than a packager, it is a powerful video segmentation engine that provides high-performance storage with internal and external options, just-in-time packager/DRM engine, origin server and optional offline encoding/transcoding.

