Appear TV Expands Compression Capabilities for Its X Platform at ANGA COM 2019

COLOGNE, GERMANY,MAY 30, 2019 – Appear TV, a leading provider of next-generation high-quality video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming, will showcase its latest UHD broadcast and OTT transcoder portfolio for its X platform at ANGA COM (Stand G-11).

“Transcoders are essential for broadcasters or operators looking to provide high-quality content, while keeping bitrates to a minimum,” says Carl Walter Holst, CEO, Appear TV. “Linear distribution or OTT, live or file, on-premise or cloud – Appear TV has a solution that will fit your needs. Appear provides transcoding tools to fit various workflows with an exceptional customer experience across all devices.”

Appear TV’s new X-Series transcoder complements its XC platform transcoder and its software-based video compression tools, providing transcoders that fit any task or deployment. Utilizing the power of software defined hardware, the X platform transcoder runs on Appear’s reprogrammable compression module, allowing the hardware to be configured as an encoder, decoder or transcoder.

The X platform transcoder features support transcoding up to 2 full UHD or 8 HD channels per module. This enables transcoding of up to 12 UHD or 48 HD channels per RU for demanding high-density deployments. The transcoder supports transcoding of MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC source signals, into AVC and HEVC up to full UHD for the output.

All installed transcoder modules in a chassis are treated as one processing block with full IDR alignment, which enables transcoding of multiple resolutions of the same service to be done on different modules, providing full flexibility of hardware utilization. The generation of classic linear channels for IPTV, cable and satellite can be combined with generation of multiscreen package on the same hardware at the same time, reducing installation cost, size, complexity and latency while simplifying operation, which showcases its strength and flexibility.

The module also supports full input analysis with detailed service and PID view. Incoming multiplexes can be de-multiplexed on input, and selected components can pass through transparently in combination with transcoding of video while maintaining valid video timing reference.

The powerful X platform X-Series (X10/X20) is based on a modular and customizable chassis with fully firewalled bi-directional 10Gb/s IP streaming ports and advanced multiplexing functions as standard. As with all Appear solutions, the chassis allows modules to inter-connect to create an integrated flexible system with the highest tier-1 grade of performance and capability.

About Appear

