Marshall Electronics Introduces Ultra-High-Definition V-R241-4K Master Confidence Monitor at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS,FEBRUARY 27, 2019 – Marshall Electronics introduces the new 24-inch V-R241-4K Master Confidence Monitor with a wide viewing angle that can display resolution inputs all the way up to 4K. The monitor supports SDI inputs up to 12G and HDMI inputs up to HDMI 2.0, all with HDR. Marshall’s V-R241-4K will be on display at Booth C6508 during the 2019 NAB Show.

The V-R241-4K comes with waveform and vectorscope functions along with in-monitor displays (IMD/UMD), tally, text and timecode. It includes 16-channel audio bars, closed captioning decoding, built-in speakers and more. “The V-R241-4K is a multi-format monitor that is ideal for broadcast applications because of its feature-rich design,” says Gary Carter, product manager, Marshall Electronics. “This monitor can support video formats up to 4K/UHD, wide color gamut, HDR calibration and much more.”

For system integrators, the V-R241-4K has multiple ports for control over Ethernet, RS422/485, RS232 and GPI. The V-R241-4K is also compatible with controllers from Extron, AMX, TSL Products, Image Video, Evertz and many other common control interfaces, making it a great choice for use in remote production, among other applications.

The V-R241-4K includes LED and on-screen tally lights, image flip ability and a headphone jack for confidence monitoring. In addition to being feature-rich, the V-R241-4K is eco-friendly with extremely low power consumption in standby mode and remote wake.

Standout features of the V-R241-4K include:

UHD/4K support via 12G SDI, Quad 3G SDI, Interleaved 2SI and HDMI 2.0

Displays all HD, UHD and 4K resolutions

Built-in confidence speakers to confirm presence of embedded audio

Waveform and vectorscope (on SDI inputs) supports 12G 4K, UHD, and 3G HD

Time code, closed caption and IMD displays

3840x2160 UHD (4096x2160 letterbox)

Audio de-embedder and internal speaker + headphone jack for confidence monitoring

Up to 16-channel audio level meter display

LED and on-screen tallies

Adjustable backlight

USB port for easy field updates

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the broadcast market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.

For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.

