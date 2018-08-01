DPA Microphones Takes Mobile Journalism Applications to the Next Level at TAB 2018 Show

AUSTIN, TX, AUGUST 1, 2018 – When the 65 Annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention and trade show kicks off on August 1 in Austin, DPA Microphones(Booth 409), a leading manufacturer of high-quality miniature microphone solutions for professional audio applications, will be highlighting its MMA-A Digital Audio Interface and CORE by DPA amplifier technology. Ideal for mobile journalism applications, the combination of DPA’s on-the-go audio interface coupled with its CORE by DPA technology delivers big results in a small and portable form factor.

“For news broadcasts, it is equally important to have audio quality that matches or exceeds the video for the message to be understood,” says Christopher Spahr, VP of Marketing and Sales, DPA Microphones, Inc. “This is exactly the challenge that the MMA-A solves and we are thrilled to highlight it along with our latest microphone amplifier technology, CORE by DPA, to those in attendance at TAB 2018. When used with a DPA microphone, the MMA-A acts as a ‘mini sound engineer in your pocket,’ as it is able to capture or stream high-quality audio from the field.”

At about two inches in diameter, the MMA-A Digital Audio Interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual and stereo capabilities. Its ultra-compact design can easily fit in the users’ pocket, while offering unprecedented audio quality for live and mobile journalists. The MMA-A Digital Audio Interface works together with any iOS device, Mac or PC computer, and an exclusive DPA app to store setting presets, to broadcast or record crystal clear sound ranging from a two-channel interview situation to recording ambience sound in stereo with minimal setup. MicroDot inputs allow the MMA-A to be connected to all DPA miniature microphones, including its new CORE by DPA mics.

CORE by DPA powers its line of d:vote 4099 Instrument, d:screet 4060 series, and d:fineheadset series microphones to create an even clearer sound by lowering overall distortion and expanding the dynamic range. The dynamic range has been increased by up to 14 dB in all CORE by DPA capsules – the dynamic range for the d:vote CORE 4099 has gone from 100 dB to 108 dB for the Loud SPL and from 95 dB to 109 dB for the Extreme SPL.

CORE by DPA gives the microphones a more clear and open sound across the entire dynamic range. The omnidirectional microphones with CORE by DPA technology have also achieved an IP58 waterproof rating, which provides water and moisture resistance through hydrophobic nano coating of the capsule and hermetic sealing of the sensitive electronics.

