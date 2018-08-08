Calrec Audio Consoles See Major Success in Korean Market

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, AUGUST 8, 2018 — The past year has seen Calrec Audio generate serious momentum in the Korean broadcasting market with the sale of its audio consoles and AoIP interfaces to several Korean broadcasters. This includes the first Brio36 sale in Korea, which was purchased by the Hyundai Home Shopping Network.

The Hyundai Home Shopping Network, a T-commerce channel, needed a console that provides premium quality audio but in a small form factor, which is precisely what Brio achieves. Indeed, the audio performance of its newly installed unit has come in for particular praise from the broadcaster.

MBC TV, a terrestrial TV channel owned by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, has also installed a Brio console, with its low-cost and high-performance ideal for its news operation. MBC already has 14 Calrec consoles installed so was very familiar with the company’s capabilities.

Meanwhile, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), a long-time Calrec customer that uses the company’s consoles in its TV and radio studios and regional sites, is currently installing two new Artemis desks for live radio. It also recently purchased two Summa consoles, one being used by KBS ChunCheon for live news and entertainment programming. The second Summa was used for the FIFA World Cup and is now being installed at KBS Mokpo.

In a separate project, KBS also installed Calrec AES67 interfaces at its main facility as they need to connect their range of existing consoles to an AoIP network, easily and cost-effectively.

The installations were handled by Calrec’s official Korean distributor, Ingang Audio.

“We’ve been working with Calrec for many years, and we have complete faith in their brand. Our customers often come to us with a demanding wish list — one that requires audio consoles at a competitive price that can handle the job of desks twice their size. We repeatedly suggest Calrec because their consoles are stable and powerful, with a large number of inputs and outputs and great networking capabilities. Plus, Calrec offers great local support,” said Joohong Chang, President of Ingang Audio.

Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager for Calrec commented, “The market in Korea is of huge importance to us, and we’re so pleased that the Brio is seeing such success there. But this isn’t by accident, as we’re continually working hard to innovate our consoles so that our customers always have the absolute best when it comes to audio technology. As an example, we recently boosted the channel count for our Brio consoles, adding even more versatility to the powerful Brio.”

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. Increasingly consoles are integral components on a facility-wide network, giving rise to adaptable workflows, shareable resources and the ability to be easily expanded. From the very beginning, Calrec has created innovative solutions that have allowed broadcasters to develop their working methods and get greater value from their equipment. For premium audio solutions, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio:

https://www.facebook.com/calrecaudio

https://twitter.com/calrecaudio