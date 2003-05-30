Zwerling heads N.Y. telecom office

Former Federal Communications Commission attorney Susanna Zwerling Friday was

named head of the New York State Telecommunications and Energy Bureau.

Zwerling was a longtime aide in the Mass Media Bureau before being named

interim media advisor to Democratic commissioner Michael Copps.

Zwerling left the FCC this past winter.

"She has been on the leading edge of broadcast and telecommunications issues

and will bring to New York an aggressive approach to protecting New York State's

consumers," state attorney general Eliot Spitzer said.