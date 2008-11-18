Zucker Upped At Warner Bros. Television

Jody Zucker has been promoted to senior vice president and general counsel of Warner Bros. Television’s legal affairs department, said Brett A. Paul, executive vice president, who oversees Warner Bros. Television’s business, legal, financial, administration and production operations and to whom Zucker will report.

In his new role, Zucker will be responsible for the day-to-day management of WBTV’s legal department and its staff of attorneys.

Recently, Zucker has been instrumental in the division’s digital efforts, including the launch of TheWB.com and the negotiation of the company’s digital agreements with the broadcast networks.

Zucerk is an eight-year veteran of the company, joining WBTV as vice president of legal affairs in 2000. He was named deputy general counsel in 2003 and was promoted to senior vice president and deputy general counsel in 2005. He has been serving as acting general counsel since 2007. While at WBTV, Zucker has been the primary legal counsel on a number of the company’s signature series, including Gilmore Girls and The O.C.

Prior to joining WBTV, Zucker spent three years as vice president of legal affairs at Paramount Network Television. Previously, he spent six years at Capital Cities/ABC, Inc., serving as general attorney of litigation and employment for four years, and senior counsel of business and legal affairs for two.

Before Cap Cities/ABC, Zucker practiced law at leading firms in New York and Los Angeles, handling transactional, litigation and production-related matters for a wide range of clients.

He graduated from The State University of New York, Stony Brook, with a bachelor of arts in political science, and earned his juris doctor – magna cum laude – from New York Law School.