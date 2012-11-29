Zucker Named President of CNN Worldwide

Updated 1:20 p.m. ET

Former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Zucker is joining CNN Worldwide

as president, Turner Broadcasting said Thursday, confirming reports earlier

this week.

Zucker will be in charge of 23 news and information

businesses around the world, but his key challenge will be reinvigorating CNN's

domestic ratings, particularly in primetime where the one-time leader has

fallen to 20-year lows, and behind its newer partisan rivals Fox News Channel

and MSNBC.

He takes over CNN from Jim Walton, whoannounced this summer that he would step down at the end of the year after

10 years at the helm, saying at the time that, "CNN needs new thinking."

Zucker, who most recently has served as executive producer of Katie Couric's syndicated talk show, will report to Turner Broadcasting CEO Phil Kent and

will be based in New York, rather than CNN's Atlanta base. Kent said the location would not be a problem as CNN's U.S. network and its head, Ken Jautz, are already based in New York.

With a background as a researcher for NBC Sports' Olympic

coverage and executive producer of NBC News programming including the Today

show and Nightly News, Zucker knows his way around a newsroom. Later he

became head of all of NBCU's operations where he oversaw the flagship NBC

network at a time when its primetime ratings sank and orchestrated the failed

Jay Leno in primetime experiment; he was dismissed when Comcast bought control

of the media company from General Electric.

On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Kent said

Zucker's performance as an entertainment executive was irrelevant to his

decision to hire him to lead CNN and Zucker acknowledged that he has learned

from his past mistakes.

Zucker's most visible task as president of CNN will be to

revive the U.S. network's slumping primetime ratings, though both he and Kent

cautioned that ratings are not the only thing that defines the success and that

its core business is strong.

"Ratings are not the only thing that we are concerned about

here. What is the most important thing in our business is to be essential every

day to some core pocket of fans," Kent said, referring to the high subscriber fees CNN

still commands from cable operators for its must-carry status.

Though Zucker declined to comment on specific programming

plans or his opinion on specific current CNN shows, he did say the network

needs to broaden its definition of what news is, like it will do with upcoming

weekend shows from Anthony Bourdain and Morgan Spurlock.

"We're not going to stray from the journalism that's the

hallmark of CNN, but at the same time we live in a world where nonfiction

programming comes in many forms," Zucker said, who added that "news is not just

about politics and war" and that shows like Bourdain's "begins to understand

that the definition of news is broader than perhaps what has historically been

thought about here."

And as CNN expands its definition of news, so must it expand

its idea of competitors to anyone who produces nonfiction programming, Zucker

said. "If we only look at competitive set being Fox News and MSNBC, I think we

make a mistake."

Though of course, Zucker acknowledged, the goal is to get

higher daily ratings than both of those two cable news networks.