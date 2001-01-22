The Zucker File

Who:

Jeff Zucker, NBC Entertainment President

Birthdate:

April 9, 1965

Education:

B.A. in American history, Harvard College, 1986. President of The Harvard Crimson

1985-86.

NBC Career:

Joined NBC in 1986 as a researcher for NBC Sports' coverage of 1988 Seoul Olympics. Joined NBC News as field producer for Today

in January 1989. In April 1990, Zucker was named Katie Couric's producer (Couric was Today's national correspondent at the time). First named executive producer at Today

in January 1992 and held the position through May 1993. Served as executive producer on NBC Nightly News

from Feb. 8, 1993, until March 19, 1993. He also was executive producer for the short-lived prime time series Now With Tom Brokaw and Katie Couric. Zucker's producer credits also include NBC News' Decision 2000 election coverage, the 1996 and 2000 political conventions, and the 1993 and 1997 presidential inaugurations. He returned to Today

as executive producer in September 1994 and remained with the show until last December.

Favorite NBC Shows:Frasier, The West Wing

and Law & Order

Awards:

Five news Emmy awards

Current Home:

Beverly Hills (Four Seasons Hotel)

Personal:

Married to wife Caryn; children Andrew and Elizabeth