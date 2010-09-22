Zucker: Comcast Integration Top Priority
With the approval process of its joint venture with Comcast nearing
the finish line, NBC Universal president and CEO Jeff Zucker said that
integrating its programming assets with the Philadelphia based MSOs is
the top priority.
"The biggest challenge will be to fully integrate
Comcast [programming networks] into NBCU," Zucker said at the Goldman
Sachs Communacopia conference Wednesday. "Getting it right is key to our
success."
After regulatory approval, expected by the end of the
year, the JV will consist of NBCU cable channels (Bravo, USA Network,
Syfy, CNBC, MSNBC, The Weather Channel), the NBC and Telemundo broadcast
networks, 26 television stations and the Universal Pictures movie
studio and Comcast's own cable channels (E!, Versus, Golf Channel,
regional sports networks, Style and others).
