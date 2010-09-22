Zucker: Comcast Integration Top Priority

With the approval process of its joint venture with Comcast nearing

the finish line, NBC Universal president and CEO Jeff Zucker said that

integrating its programming assets with the Philadelphia based MSOs is

the top priority.

"The biggest challenge will be to fully integrate

Comcast [programming networks] into NBCU," Zucker said at the Goldman

Sachs Communacopia conference Wednesday. "Getting it right is key to our

success."

After regulatory approval, expected by the end of the

year, the JV will consist of NBCU cable channels (Bravo, USA Network,

Syfy, CNBC, MSNBC, The Weather Channel), the NBC and Telemundo broadcast

networks, 26 television stations and the Universal Pictures movie

studio and Comcast's own cable channels (E!, Versus, Golf Channel,

regional sports networks, Style and others).

