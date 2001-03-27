Zoomtown, Intertainer to deliver VOD

ZoomTown.com has struck a deal with Intertainer to deliver video on demand service to more than 40,000 subscribers in the Cincinnati area.

Starting April 3, most of ZoomTown's digital subscriber line customers in Cincinnati will be able to access Intertainer's feature films and other content. Zoomtown, a Broadwing unit, will be

delivered using Microsoft's new Windows Media Video 8 to enable VOD in bandwidths as low as 500 kilobits per second.

- Richard Tedesco