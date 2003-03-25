Zigler, others upped at NBC Agency

The NBC Agency, NBC's in-house advertising agency, is restructuring in light

of the network's expanding portfolio of channels and businesses.

Vivi Zigler, senior vice president of advertising services, has added

consumer marketing and advertising for cable network Bravo to her list of

duties, which also include consumer marketing and special projects for NBC,

promotions for NBC affiliates and media planning and buying for NBC.

Three other executives at The NBC Agency have also been promoted.

David Lipsius becomes senior director of operations and is also in charge of

MSNBC and MSNBC.com (msnbc.com/news). He

reports to Frank Radice, senior VP of The NBC Agency in New York.

Shaun Davies adds responsibilities as senior account director for CNBC,

reporting to Martin Foley, also in New York.

And account director Geneen Estrada moves from CNBC to NBC Enterprises and

cable-affiliate marketing based in Burbank, Calif.