ZenithOptimedia Names Jacqueline Fernandez Director of Branded Entertainment
ZenithOptimedia
has expanded Newcast, the branded entertainment division, and named
Jacqueline Fernandez Director of Branded Entertainment, it was announced
Monday.
Fernandez
will be in charge of creating and executing cross-platform marketing
campaigns for Newcast, as well as work with broadcast and digital
content producers on bringing non-traditional media solutions to
clients. She will report to Susan Joseph Smith, SVP, manging director of
Newcast.
"As
we continue to expand Newcast offerings to meet the growing demand for
creative innovation and brand integration, Jackie's creative insight and
expertise in multicultural content integration will be an asset to
Newcast and ZenithOptimedia clients," said Smith.
Fernandez was most recently an account manager at V-Media.
