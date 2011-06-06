ZenithOptimedia Names Jacqueline Fernandez Director of Branded Entertainment

ZenithOptimedia

has expanded Newcast, the branded entertainment division, and named

Jacqueline Fernandez Director of Branded Entertainment, it was announced

Monday.

Fernandez

will be in charge of creating and executing cross-platform marketing

campaigns for Newcast, as well as work with broadcast and digital

content producers on bringing non-traditional media solutions to

clients. She will report to Susan Joseph Smith, SVP, manging director of

Newcast.

"As

we continue to expand Newcast offerings to meet the growing demand for

creative innovation and brand integration, Jackie's creative insight and

expertise in multicultural content integration will be an asset to

Newcast and ZenithOptimedia clients," said Smith.

Fernandez was most recently an account manager at V-Media.