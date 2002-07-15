Zenith criticizes CEA's DTV stance
The Consumer Electronics Association's refusal to commit to universal digital-television tuners was criticized
by one of its members, Zenith Electronics Corp.
Zenith -- which focuses on higher-end sets and holds several patents for digital-TV
technology -- has a greater stake in a successful digital-TV transition than many other
CEA members.
Zenith said compliance with Powell's industrywide timetable is "possible,"
but the company cannot act by itself because it will not have models
inexpensive enough to match those of its competitors.
