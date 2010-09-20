Zee TV, Veria Name General Counsel
Former Sundance Channel General Counsel Jerry
Blake has joined Zee TV and Veria as general counsel.
The South Asian targeted and health and wellness
channels, respectively, are owned by Asia TV USA.
Blake exited Sundance after helping sell the
channel to Cablevision in 2009. In the interim, according to Asia TV USA, he
has worked for an AIDS charity in Tanzania, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and is
training to run in a marathon.
His resume also includes senior counsel at Rainbow Media.
