Zee TV, Veria Name General Counsel

Former Sundance Channel General Counsel Jerry

Blake has joined Zee TV and Veria as general counsel.

The South Asian targeted and health and wellness

channels, respectively, are owned by Asia TV USA.

Blake exited Sundance after helping sell the

channel to Cablevision in 2009. In the interim, according to Asia TV USA, he

has worked for an AIDS charity in Tanzania, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro and is

training to run in a marathon.

His resume also includes senior counsel at Rainbow Media.