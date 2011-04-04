Zaslav Gets Big Payday

Discovery Communications had a great

year in 2010 and so did its CEO David Zaslav, reaping $42.6 million in total

compensation, nearly four times what he took home the previous year, according

to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

Zaslav received $2 million in base

salary, $20.3 million in stock awards, $15.4 million in option awards and $4.4

million in non-equity compensation. In contrast, Zaslav received $11.7 million

in total compensation in 2009.

The Discovery chief signed a new

employment deal early in 2010 that expires in 2015 and which increases his base

salary to $3 million in 2011 and creates incentives that could reap the

programming executive more than $55 million over the life of the contract.

Discovery had another strong year in

2010 - revenue was up 9% and its stock price rose 36% to $41.70 from $30.67.

The performance built on gains in 2009 - revenue grew 2% during the height of

the recession and the stock price doubled to $30.67 from $14.16.

While Zaslav had a big payday in

2010, not all of Discovery's top executives saw pay increases in 2010.

According to the proxy, chief financial officer Brad Singer, co-founder John

Hendricks and Discovery Networks International CEO Mark Hollinger saw decreases

in their total compensation in 2010.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.