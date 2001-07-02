Zappala to head Viacom programming

Tom Zappala has been named senior vice president, programming, Viacom Television Stations Group.

Zappala will be responsible for programming and scheduling in non-network time periods for all 35 Viacom TV stations

- 16 CBS stations and 19 UPN stations.

Zappala has been vice president, programming, Paramount Stations

Group, since April 1996. He also negotiated

off-network and first-run acquisitions for the Paramount Stations Group in conjunction with the local general managers in each market.

Zappala joined the Paramount Stations Group in January 1994 as executive director, programming. Prior to that, he was program and

promotions director at KTXH Houston from 1991 to 1993.

- Richard Tedesco