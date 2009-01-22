Zaneri to Oversee Programming Strategy at BET

Barbara Zaneri has been named executive vice president of programming, strategy, scheduling, and acquisitions for BET Networks. Zaneri comes to BET from Choice Entertainment where she worked as president since 2004. She will report to Loretha Jones, president of original programming for BET.

“Barbara is a skilled and creative programming executive who possesses unparalleled scheduling and acquisition skills,” said Jones. “We’re so happy she has joined the BET Networks programming team, and thanks to her invaluable experience and knowledge of the industry, we’re already seeing results.”

While president of Choice Entertainment, Zaneri served as advisor to cable, broadcast and telecommunication companies like BET, MGM, Comcast, Cablevision, ION, and Qwest, working with them on development and production strategies.

Prior to that, she oversaw programming, acquisitions, scheduling and development for G4TV. She has also worked at MTV Networks, USA Broadcasting, and Universal Studios.