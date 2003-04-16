Zahn goes prime time

After a recent test-run anchoring in the evening, Cable News Network's Paula Zahn is now

officially a prime-time player.

Zahn will anchor American Evening with Paula Zahn weekdays from 7 p.m.

to 9 p.m. EST from CNN's streetside midtown Manhattan studio, where she had been

hosting American Morning.

Zahn's move fills the hole in CNN's prime-time schedule created by Connie Chung's

abrupt departure last month.

In an internal memo, CNN U.S. executive vice president and general manager

Teya Ryan said Zahn's morning co-host, Bill Hemmer, would stay on in the morning

and no decision has yet been made on his partner.

CNN had reportedly talked with former CBS morning host Jane Clayson, but

nothing materialized.

Zahn's move to prime time bounces Crossfire to the afternoon.

Crossfire will be trimmed back to a half-hour at 4:30 p.m.

Inside Politics with Judy Woodruff will also be a half-hour now.

Woodruff is taking up anchor duties for the 3 p.m. EST hour.

As for Zahn's new show, Ryan said it will "be a destination news program,

developed over time, that will take full advantage of CNN's domestic and

international resources."

Zahn has some experience with prime time on cable news. When she worked for

Fox News Channel, she hosted an evening show, The Edge with Paula Zahn, before defecting to CNN.