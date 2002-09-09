The Zahn and Hemmer show

After months of musical chairs, Cable News Network's morning star, Paula Zahn, should have

some permanent co-anchor company when she moves into her new studio this month.

Her sidekick is likely to be Bill Hemmer, who would have to relocate from

Atlanta to New York.

CNN chairman Walter Isaacson recently said he was giving American

Morning new executive producer, Wil Surrratt, a few weeks to cast the show.

The deadline is drawing close as American Morning prepares to move into its

new $15 million streetside Manhattan studio.

Jack Cafferty, Zahn's original partner, should make the move over, although

his role has diminished as of late. Since its debut last September, American

Morning's ratings have improved, but it still trails its morning cable

rival, Fox & Friends.