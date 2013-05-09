Zach Katz Named Annenberg Senior Fellow

Zach Katz, chief of staff to outgoing FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, has been named a senior fellow at USC's Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership & Policy.

Katz will lead research and programs on broadband, mobile and media.

Katz had been at the FCC since 2009, when he joined from the White House Counsel's office. He had been chief of staff since January 2012, replacing Eddie Lazarus. Before that Katz was chief counsel and deputy chief of the FCC's Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis.

Genachowski presided over his last FCC meeting Thursday.