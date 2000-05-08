Z Music goes to heaven

Gaylord Entertainment has abandoned its long-struggling religious-music network, Z Music Channel. After a decade on the air, the service, sort of a Christian MTV, has just 8 million subscribers. Gaylord initially bought the once independent channel as a companion to its Country Music Television music video network. But it went nowhere and was the one part of Gaylord's cable operations that Westinghouse, now CBS Corp., had no interest in when it bought Gaylord's interests in The Nashville Network and CMT three years ago. The network will go dark June 30.