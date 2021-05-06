YouTube TV Quietly Adds PlayStation 5 Support

One week into a distribution spat that has seen YouTube TV app removed from the Roku Channel Store, Google seems to be moving on a little bit while Roku is caught in a major stock slide.

Google's virtual MVPD, YouTube TV, has quietly added app support for Sony PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. (Tip of the hat to Android Police for noticing that the PS5, introduced late last year, has been added to the vMVPD’s robust list of supported devices.)

Roku, meanwhile, has seen his Nasdaq share price drop about 25% since word of the Google kerfuffle publicly emerged back on April 26. It’s share price dropped to under $280 Thursday after peaking at nearly $470 back in mid-February.

Roku reports its first-quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon.