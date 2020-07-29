YouTube Originals Renews 'Could You Survive The Movies?'
Documentary series gets second season order
On the heels of its recent Daytime Emmy Awards win, YouTube Originals has renewed Could You Survive The Movies? for a second season, the network said Wednesday.
The series, which on July 26 received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Educational or Information Series, explores the magic and science behind classic movies like Back to the Future, Jumanji, and Die Hard, said the streaming service. Could You Survive The Movies? is hosted by Jake Roper and produced by AMPLE Entertainment.
“We are honored that the Television Academy has recognized Could You Survive The Movies? as a best in class series,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube Originals. “Jake has brought this series to life through his passion for cinema and science, and I can’t wait for fans to see what he has in store for season 2.”
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.