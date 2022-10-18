You're Turning Your Customers into 'Vampires'! Comcast Takes Aim at T-Mobile's FWA

Comcast has clearly moved beyond its previous strategy of dismissing fixed wireless access (FWA) home internet as a competitive threat.

A new TV ad produced by Comcast's ad agency, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners features a family of four in group therapy. The family laments how their T-Mobile FWA home internet service doesn't have enough broadband during the day, forcing them into a "nocturnal" lifestyle patterns ... thus turning them into "vampires." (You can see the ad below.)

Comcast has also debuted a new landing page (opens in new tab) in which it describes FWA as not performing well amid storms, or near cars or tall buildings. The page also says that T-Mobile "plays favorites," prioritizing network resources to unlimited wireless customers.

"We've seen the spot, and we're flattered," Mike Katz, T-Mobile's chief marketing officer, said in a statement provided to Light Reading, which first reported on the Comcast campaign. "Because of Comcast, millions more people now know they can get home broadband from T-Mobile. And millions across the country can finally drop Big Internet -- just like half of our current customers who left Big Cable to join T-Mobile.

On Monday, Comcast also announced free speed increases impacting over 20 million of its more than 32 million broadband subscribers.

Comcast experienced flat broadband subscriber growth in the second quarter as T-Mobile reported 560,000 FWA subscriber additions.