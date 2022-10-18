You're Turning Your Customers into 'Vampires'! Comcast Takes Aim at T-Mobile's FWA
After watching T-Mobile add 560,000 fixed-wireless customers in Q2, suddenly flatfooted Comcast targets the wireless company with a new negative marketing campaign
Comcast has clearly moved beyond its previous strategy of dismissing fixed wireless access (FWA) home internet as a competitive threat.
A new TV ad produced by Comcast's ad agency, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners features a family of four in group therapy. The family laments how their T-Mobile FWA home internet service doesn't have enough broadband during the day, forcing them into a "nocturnal" lifestyle patterns ... thus turning them into "vampires." (You can see the ad below.)
Comcast has also debuted a new landing page (opens in new tab) in which it describes FWA as not performing well amid storms, or near cars or tall buildings. The page also says that T-Mobile "plays favorites," prioritizing network resources to unlimited wireless customers.
"We've seen the spot, and we're flattered," Mike Katz, T-Mobile's chief marketing officer, said in a statement provided to Light Reading, which first reported on the Comcast campaign. "Because of Comcast, millions more people now know they can get home broadband from T-Mobile. And millions across the country can finally drop Big Internet -- just like half of our current customers who left Big Cable to join T-Mobile.
On Monday, Comcast also announced free speed increases impacting over 20 million of its more than 32 million broadband subscribers.
Comcast experienced flat broadband subscriber growth in the second quarter as T-Mobile reported 560,000 FWA subscriber additions.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.