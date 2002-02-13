Young, Viacom finally reach KCAL deal

Young Broadcasting Inc. and Viacom Inc. confirmed early Wednesday morning

that Young's KCAL(TV) Los Angeles will become part of Viacom's CBS station

group, joining KCBS in a duopoly in the nation's second-largest market.

At $650 million, the price was about $50 million higher than expected, and

analysts called it an especially good deal for the financially troubled

Young.

And while some analysts thought the price was surprisingly high --

particularly for a company like Viacom, which is not known to be extravagant --

they also believed the synergies between the two Los Angeles stations made it a

good deal for the media giant.

After an announcement scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was canceled, Young

made its announcement at 7:01 a.m. EST -- 4:01 a.m. at KCAL -- followed by a

conference call at 8 a.m.

The deal is subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, and it is

expected to close around midyear.

'The combination of KCAL and KCBS will elevate Viacom to the top in

television-advertising revenue, with nearly 19 percent share of the $1.6 billion

L.A. ad market,' Viacom president and chief operating officer Mel Karmazin

said.

'We intend to operate KCAL as an independent station, taking advantage of the

wealth of Viacom assets,' he added. 'Working with the highly regarded KCAL team,

we intend to build on the pre-eminent presence they have established in sports

and news in the Los Angeles market.'

'The KCAL-TV acquisition clearly underscores the value created by television

duopolies,' Young chairman Vincent Young said. 'Both Young Broadcasting and

Viacom were able to come out winners due to the significant synergies inherent

in this type of transaction.'

Ironically, it was because of the government's former policy prohibiting

duopolies that Young had the opportunity to purchase KCAL in 1996. The Walt

Disney Co. owned the station, but it had to sell when it took over ABC, which

owned KABC-TV in the same market.

Since the policy change in 1998, Viacom -- which now owns 34 TV stations --

has been a major duopoly player, and it now owns eight in major

markets.