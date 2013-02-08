Young Re-Ups at WGAW

Writers Guild of America West executive director David Young

will be sticking around.

WGAW said Friday it had extended his contract for another

five years, which will take him through the next two contract renewals with the

Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers. He has been with the

union since 2006.

"David is a proven leader and an invaluable strategic

thinker," WGAW president Chris Keyser said in a statement. "He has helped guide

us through challenging times of both technological change and economic

turbulence in our industry."

That turbulence included ahigh-profile strike of over three months in 2007-2008.