Young Re-Ups at WGAW
Writers Guild of America West executive director David Young
will be sticking around.
WGAW said Friday it had extended his contract for another
five years, which will take him through the next two contract renewals with the
Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers. He has been with the
union since 2006.
"David is a proven leader and an invaluable strategic
thinker," WGAW president Chris Keyser said in a statement. "He has helped guide
us through challenging times of both technological change and economic
turbulence in our industry."
That turbulence included ahigh-profile strike of over three months in 2007-2008.
