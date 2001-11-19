Young-NBC talks gain ground

Talks between Young and NBC are heating up, a source at NBC confirms.

"They're heating up and they're serious," the source says, but cautions that "the big stumbling block is price and we're still far apart on that." Several weeks ago, sources had indicated that the network views KRON-TV as an independent (B&C, Nov. 5)-it is scheduled to lose its NBC affiliation in January to Granite's KNTV.

Young paid $823 million for KRON-TV last year. As an independent, NBC says it wants to pay about half that for the station, maybe a little more.

Of course, if NBC and Young do come to terms, KRON would likely remain the NBC affiliate and NBC would pay Granite a breakup fee of $14.5 million. - Steve McClellan