Young is close to deal with Viacom for KCAL

Young Broadcasting Inc. canceled a conference call set for 4:15 p.m. Tuesday

to discuss what insiders said was to be an announcement of the sale of its

KCAL-TV Los Angeles to Viacom Inc. for about $600 million.

The deal would give Viacom a duopoly in Los Angeles, as it already owns KCBS

there.

But sources said there was no deal (as of 4:15 p.m.), and that is presumably

the reason why the call got canceled. Stay tuned.

KCAL currently offers a schedule with a great deal of news and sports,

including the National Basketball Association champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Insiders suggested that the station might eventually switch from independent

to the Viacom-owned United Paramount Network.

Current UPN affiliate KCOP was purchased last year by News Corp., owner of

the Fox network. That deal gave Fox its own duopoly in Los Angeles, with

KTTV.

Young purchased KCAL from The Walt Disney Co. in 1996 for $387 million,

according to BIA Financial. Disney had to sell when it purchased Capital

Cities/ABC Inc. because duopolies were prohibited at the time.

Only days ago, at his conference call on earnings, Young chairman Vincent

Young was touting KCAL as a potential duopoly partner, although most of the

attention during that conference was paid to Young's San Francisco independent,

former NBC affiliate KRON-TV, which, after dropping out of the top four stations

in the market, can now be a candidate for duopoly.

While analysts contacted Tuesday said the KCAL-Viacom deal made sense, given

the higher price tag Young has sought for KRON-TV, selling KRON-TV might be more

likely in a further deregulated environment with a raised ownership cap and

elimination of prohibitions on newspaper-television cross-ownership.

Young paid $737 million for the No. 5 DMA station before NBC transferred its

affiliation to KNTV, which it is in the process of purchasing.

A deal for NBC to buy KRON-TV did not materialize, sources said, because of

the wide gap between Young's price and NBC's bid.