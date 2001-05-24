Young and the Restless going HD
CBS plans to produce The Young and The Restless in HDTV for the fall season, according to sources.
CBS is expected to announce plans to produce the popular soap opera in high definition on Thursday. Columbia TriStar will shoot the production with Ikegami cameras, sources say. A CBS spokesman declined to comment on the network's production plans for the series. - Ken Kerschbaumer
