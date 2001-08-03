You are the weakest Brady, goodbye

The cast of The Brady Bunch will appear on a special episode of The

Weakest Link this fall, Reuters reports.

Set to air in mid-September, The Weakest Link's episode will reunite

the original actors who played the six Brady kids and their mother, Carol, for

the first time on camera since 1980, according to NBC.

The seven will be joined by Robbie Rist, who played cousin Oliver on the

original show but has not worked with the group since appearing in several Brady

episodes in 1974.

The winner will donate proceeds to his or her favorite charity.

Brady family members appearing on the game show, which has already been

taped, include Florence Henderson (Carol), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher

Knight (Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb

(Jan) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

The last time the group got together before the cameras was in 1980, when

they appeared in TV movie The Brady Girls Get Married.