York to Head Content Business at DirecTV

DirecTV said it has named former AT&T and InDemand executive Dan York as its new chief content officer, succeeding executive VP of content strategy and development Derek Chang, who will leave at the end of the year.

York will join DirecTV in early July as executive VP of programming and chief content officer and will report to DirecTV chairman and CEO Mike White. York will initially lead the satellite giant's efforts in programming and content rights, and then oversee the content and Root Sports teams as Chang transitions out of his role at year-end.

"I want to thank Derek for his tremendous leadership over the years in establishing DirecTV as the very best in content highlighted by DirecTV's preeminent position in HD and its continued superiority in sports programming," White said in a statement. "We understand Derek's desire to take his career in a different direction but I personally appreciate his advice and guidance during my own entry into the industry and his willingness to work with me on a thoughtful transition over the course of this year."

