Yo! Romeo Will Debut on Nick

Father and son hip-hop stars Master P and Lil' Romeo are headlining a new show these days, starring in Nickelodeon's latest original series, Romeo.

In Romeo, which debuts Sept. 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET, the duo play a fictional father and son with lives similar to their own. Musician and producer Master P (whose real name is Percy Miller) stars as a father and music mogul raising his brood, which includes budding hip-hop star Lil' Romeo. Nick General Manager Cyma Zarghami has described the show as "a hip-hop version of The Partridge Family."

Unlike current Nick hits SpongeBob SquarePants, Jimmy Neutron and Fairly Odd Parents, Romeo is a live-action sitcom. Nick has done plenty of live-action shows, including well regarded hit Brothers Garcia, but its highest-rated shows this summer are animation.

Rival Disney Channel has been wildly successful of late with live-action shows That's So Raven and Lizzie McGuire. Both tween sensations routinely grab 2.0-plus Nielsen ratings. And even in repeats, Lizzie is one of Disney's highest-rated shows. The channel plans to debut a live-action Phil of the Future, with a boy lead, in January.

While other musicians, notably Ozzy Osbourne and Jessica Simpson, star in reality shows, Romeo is a scripted show.