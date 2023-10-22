Yikes! 33% of Premium SVOD Subscribers Are 'Serial Churners,' Antenna Says

One third of premium SVOD users are "serial churners," users who actively manage their video entertainment services, frequently signing up for and then quitting subscription streaming platforms, according to new data published by Antenna.

The research company said that this quasi-loyal cohort has been steadily expanding since 2019, when its whimsical ranks stood at only 10% of users for 10 identified "premium" brands: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Showtime and Starz. (Antenna didn't describe its methodology in the abstract sent to Next TV.)

(Image credit: Antenna)

Antenna also said that about a third of those who quit premium SVOD servies were "won back" within a 12-month span. And nearly 25% of SVOD service cancellers returned to their respective services within three months after quitting.

(Image credit: Antenna)

Among all U.S. premium SVOD users, the "survival rate" for those sticking with a service for 12 months was 45%. But that went down to 36% for users who had already quit a service once and singed up for it again. And it further descended to 26% for those who engaged in a third cycle of churn.