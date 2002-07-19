Yes.net offers radio alternate stream

Yes.net has launched a new service it says will provide radio stations a free

revenue stream and perhaps help defray the fee they are having to pay to stream

their signals on the Web.

Found at www.Yes.net, the service

allows listeners to look up the names of songs played on more than 1,000 radio

stations for the previous 24 hours, then access online retailers and auctions

like Amazon, CDNow and eBay to purchase goods related to those songs and

artists.

Stations sign up for the service for free and, according to Yes.net, will

share revenue from YES music, merchandise and ticket sales based on a station's

Web site performance.