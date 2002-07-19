Yes.net offers radio alternate stream
Yes.net has launched a new service it says will provide radio stations a free
revenue stream and perhaps help defray the fee they are having to pay to stream
their signals on the Web.
Found at www.Yes.net, the service
allows listeners to look up the names of songs played on more than 1,000 radio
stations for the previous 24 hours, then access online retailers and auctions
like Amazon, CDNow and eBay to purchase goods related to those songs and
artists.
Stations sign up for the service for free and, according to Yes.net, will
share revenue from YES music, merchandise and ticket sales based on a station's
Web site performance.
