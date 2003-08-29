YES sues Time Warner Cable

The New York Yankees’ YES Network took Time Warner Cable to court Friday for

starting to sell the service on an ala carte basis. YES sued the company in New

York State Supreme Court, charging that the move violated Time Warner Cable’s

license agreement calling for putting YES on a tier packaged with other

networks.

Time Warner Cable took YES off its basic tier a month ago, instead offering

it to subscribers for $1 a month.

Time Warner asserts it is allowed to do that because YES cut a similar deal

to settle its battle with Cablevision Systems, triggering a 'most favored

nation' clause in YES’s Time Warner agreement.

But the suit says that Time Warner isn’t carrying the sports network on the

same exact terms as Cablevision.