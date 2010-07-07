YES Nets Broad Carriage for 3D Broadcasts

Regional sports network YES announced that a number of cable operators, including the industry's three biggest, will carry its first 3D broadcasts of Major League Baseball action with games this Saturday and Sunday between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.





Cable operators that have now agreed to carry the 3D broadcasts include Blue Ridge Communications, Cablevision, Comcast, Cox, Service Electric Broadband Cable and Time Warner Cable, along with telco Verizon and its FiOS TV service.





The 3D telecasts from Safeco Field in Seattle on July 10 and 11 were already

being carried by satellite operator DirecTV in a deal announced this spring.

DirectTV and TV set-maker Panasonic are presenting sponsors of the two 3D

telecasts, which are the first MLB games to be shown in 3D. ESPN 3D will air

the State Farm Home Run Derby in 3D on July 12, while Fox will air the MLB All-Star Game in 3D on the

13th.





The July 10 3D game telecast will begin at 10 p.m. ET, and the July 11 3D game

telecast will begin at 4 p.m. ET. YES will also produce traditional HD

telecasts of both games.





YES also announced the talent for the 3D productions: Dave Niehaus, the Mariners play-by-play man, will handle play-by-play duties along with fellow Mariners voice Dave Sims, while YES' Ken Singleton will provide color commentary.





YES' 3D telecast can be found on the following channel locations within the Yankees home territory (all of New York State and Connecticut, in north and central New Jersey, and in northeast Pennsylvania):





â€¢ Blue Ridge Communications 333



â€¢ Cablevision

1300



â€¢ Comcast (New Jersey)

981



â€¢ Comcast (Connecticut)

333



â€¢ Cox



784



â€¢ DirecTV



103



â€¢ Service Electric Broadband Cable 831



â€¢ Time Warner Cable (NY State)

1333



â€¢ Time Warner Cable (NYC)

483



â€¢ Verizon FiOS



575



