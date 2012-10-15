YES Eyes Growth with Assist From Brooklyn Nets

As the Brooklyn Nets establish their franchise in the borough, regional sports network YES is experiencing ad sales gains and expects to grow its basketball ratings alongside the relocated NBA team.

Fifty-five years after Major League Baseball's Dodgers bailed on Brooklyn for Los Angeles, the borough is embracing the squad as evidenced by the many folks walking around the Big Apple with the Nets' new black and white colors and logo, which were created by rapper and mogul Jay-Z, a part owner in the club, who ushered in the new Barclays Center arena on Atlantic Avenue with a series of recent concerts.

The profile of the team, which had played in New Jersey for the past 35 years, is also on the rise across the country as evidenced by it being the subject of NBA TV's docuseries The Association, the 17 contests that will air on national outlets TNT, ESPN and NBA TV during the 2012-13 season, and the cover story in the current issue of Sports Illustrated that features point guard Deron Williams under the headline, "Brooklyn Rising."

