Yasui, Gibbons upped at Kilborn
Todd Yasui and Mike Gibbons both have been promoted on CBS' The Late Late
Show with Craig Kilborn.
Yasui moves to executive producer from producer, and head writer Gibbons adds
producer to his title.
"It's an old showbiz technique to give out impressive job titles without
increasing salaries," said Craig Kilborn, the show's host. "Next year, I'll add
the word 'senior' to both titles."
