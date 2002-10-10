Yasui, Gibbons upped at Kilborn

Todd Yasui and Mike Gibbons both have been promoted on CBS' The Late Late

Show with Craig Kilborn.

Yasui moves to executive producer from producer, and head writer Gibbons adds

producer to his title.

"It's an old showbiz technique to give out impressive job titles without

increasing salaries," said Craig Kilborn, the show's host. "Next year, I'll add

the word 'senior' to both titles."