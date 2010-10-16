Yanks-Rangers: TBS Connects With Cable-Best LCS Game One 8.1 Million Watchers

The New York Yankees' stunning comeback against the Texas Rangers proved to be a hot Nielsen ticket, as TBS recorded cable's top performance ever with the first game of a League Championship Series.

The Bronx Bombers' 6-5 win over the home team scored a 5.0 U.S. household rating and over 8.11 million viewers in the initial contest of the American League Championship Series, according to Nielsen data. TBS's Oct. 15 telecast registered a 9% advance over the 4.6 rating for the initial contest of the 2008 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday night's contest also registered a 32% rise over the 3.8 mark for the first game of the 2009 National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

In addition, TBS scored a 33% gain in households on Oct. 15 (5.75 million vs. 4.33 million) and a 34% surge in viewership (8.11 million vs. 6.06 million) over the comparable coverage from last year.

TBS's connected on a 13.9 rating in the New York DMA and a 21.9 rating in the Dallas Fort-Worth market.