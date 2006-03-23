Yahoo! Snags 60 Minutes

Yahoo! has struck a deal to stream 60 Minutes content to its media services.

Starting in the fall, on the week following each Sunday broadcast of 60 Minutes on CBS, Yahoo! will stream two news packages, an expanded segment from the show and topical piece featuring exclusive video from the show, plus interactive maps, a blog, a reporter's notebook.

the packages will generally be a mix of newer content and library product from the "rich archives" of the show, which launched in 1968. And staying on the archive theme, the packages themselves will be archived on the 60 Minutes "microsite."

CBS will also get some promotional mileage out of the deal, with the site featuring previews of the next Sunday's broadcast.

For those unable to wait until fall, Yahoo and CBS are previewing the site starting March 26 with a "rare" interview with Tiger Woods, who could at about the same time be winning the Tournament Players Championship, which is being contested the same weekend.

