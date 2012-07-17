Yahoo Reports Sluggish Revenues, Income

A day after announcing Marissa Mayer as its new CEO, Yahoo

reported generally flat revenue and operating income and mixed usage numbers

for visitors, page views and search.

The sluggish revenue and income figures highlighted just how

far the company has to go to regain the kind of growth being seen by rivals

like Google and Facebook and the earnings call provided limited answers to how

the company plans to revitalize its operations.

The earnings were reported after the close of U.S. markets,

but after-hours trading was virtually flat (up 0.06% at 2:50 p.m. ET.)

Newly appointed CEO and former senior Google executive Mayer

was not on the call, which was conducted by CFO Tim Morse. He noted that this

was only her second day on the job and stressed that he would be unable to

answer questions about her future plans for the company.

Morse did, however, highlight some recently completed

alliances, new products and restructuring efforts as signs that the company was

improving its operations. "We feel good about this progress," he noted.

He also noted during the call that Olympics and upcoming

elections would boost usage, though the company declined to provide guidance

for the third quarter, citing the fact that Mayer needed to some time

to settle into her job.

Morse did note that Mayer brought "very strong" engineering

resume and a very successful record of introducing new products and that the

company had an extensive experience in the content arena.

"We need to be really good in technology" and "need to be

great in content," he said, which he called a "very powerful" combination when

they found the "right mix and balance."

Interim CEO Ross Levinsohn, who has now been twice passed

over for the top job, was also not on the call and executives did not mention

him during the call.

Non-GAAP revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs was

$1,081 million for the second quarter of 2012, flat compared to the second

quarter of 2011.

GAAP revenue under generally accepted accounting principles

was $1,218 million for the second quarter of 2012, a 1 percent decrease from

the second quarter of 2011.

Company reported that non-GAAP operating income excluding

restructure and other charges totaled $190 million, a figure that exceeded

their "midpoint of business outlook." Even so, that was slightly down from

non-GAAP of $191 million in the second quarter of 2011.

Income from operations on a GAAP basis that included

restructuring charges, however, showed a steep drop of 71% to $55 million in

the second quarter of 2012, compared to $191 million in the second quarter of

2011.

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.27, excluding

restructuring and other charges, was up 47% from a year earlier. With the

charges GAAP EPS was up 2% to $0.18.

"In the second quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share

exceeded consensus and both display and search revenue ex-TAC showed modest

growth," said Morse in a statement accompanying the financial release.

"We also moved aggressively with new strategic agreements with Alibaba and

Facebook and announced several new partnerships including CNBC, Clear Channel

and Spotify."

In addition to sluggish revenue and income results,

operating metrics also showed little sign of a turnaround.

Unique worldwide visitors to Yahoo-branded sites grew 2%

over the last year.

But search page views as part of their alliance with

Microsoft dropped 13% and U.S. core search was down 17%, which was partially

attributable to the surge that occurred last year as part of the death of Osama bin Laden and the Royal Wedding.

Minutes spent at their communications and communities grew

8% over a year earlier but minutes spent on their media properties dropped 10%.