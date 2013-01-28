Yahoo Q4 Revenue Up, Profits Down

Yahoo reported fourth quarter and full year

2012 earnings that were generally well received on Wall Street, thanks to

increased revenue and some other improved metrics that gave investors hope that

the company was moving in the right direction.

At

6:30 p.m. ET, shares were up 1.67%

to $20.65 in afterhours trading. .

In

a prepared statement, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who had been hired last summer

to revitalize the firm, noted that revenues were up for the first time in four

years.

"During

the quarter we made progress by growing our executive team, signing key

partnerships including those with NBC Sports and CBS Television, and launching

terrific mobile experiences for Yahoo Mail and Flickr," she noted in a

statement. "At the same time, we achieved tremendous internal transformation in

the culture, energy and execution of the Company."

During

the 4th quarter,

revenue increased by 2% to $1.3 billion and EBITDA grew by 8% to $509 million

while GAAP income decreased by 22% to $109 million from a year earlier.

For

the year, the company reported a very a slight increase in revenue to $4.99

billion. Increased costs did, however, reduce GAAP income from operations. They

fell from $800 million in 2011 to $566 million in 2012.

GAAP

net income however rose from $1.05 billion in 2011 to $3.95 billion in 2012,

thanks to sales of Alibaba shares.

Management

cited a number of examples of its efforts to turn the company around, including

increased search revenue and paid click revenue as well as some new products

and a number of recent alliances with companies like NBC Sports, CBS Television

Distribution and Werner Media.

Yahoo

did report declines in display revenue of 3% in the fourth quarter.