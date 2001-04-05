Yahoo gets into Web music too

Web portal Yahoo will be a player in Duet, an online music subscription service created by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment.

The companies say the Duet subscription service is expected to launch this summer.

Duet will launch with streaming music and plans to add downloads shortly after launch, offering tunes from Sony Music and Universal Music on a non-exclusive basis. Duet also expects to offer music from other recording labels.

The deal coincides with the unveiling of four other, similar online music ventures this week from RealNetworks, Microsoft, MTVi and EMI Recorded Music.

- Richard Tedesco