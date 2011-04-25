Yahoo Acquires Social TV Startup IntoNow

Yahoo has bought IntoNow, a seven-employee startup that developed an iPhone app that identifies the TV show a user is currently viewing based on the program's audio and provides hooks into social networking sites.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

IntoNow iPhone appIntoNow launched Jan. 31, 2011, with a database it claimed indexes audio from more than five years of U.S.-based TV programming. According to the startup, IntoNow uses a "sound print" to identify content down to the airing, episode and time within a program as well as provide program information and links associated with it. The IntoNow application is integrated with Facebook, Twitter, iTunes and Netflix.

IntoNow CEO and founder Adam Cahan was previously CEO of Auditude, an online-video management and advertising services, and prior to that was MTVN's executive vice president of strategy and business development. Other members of the Palo Alto, Calif., startup's founding team include former employees of Google, Microsoft and IDEO.

