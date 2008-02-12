Yahoo! Acquires Maven Networks

Yahoo! acquired broadband video platform company Maven Networks in a deal valued at approximately $160 million.

Maven, which operates the broadband video platform used by companies such as Scripps Networks, CBS Sports and Fox News, will see their service integrated with Yahoo!’s marketing might.

“Video is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the online ad market, and Maven will significantly help advance Yahoo!’s strategy, expanding the video opportunity for publishers and increasing the efficiency and effectiveness for advertisers. This is a big win for publishers, advertisers, consumers and for Yahoo!,” said Hilary Schneider, EVP, Global Partner Solutions at Yahoo! in a statement.

Maven recently unveiled a revamped advertising delivery platform, which allows content providers to link to products or other sites in a less obstructive fashion than traditional pre-roll ads.