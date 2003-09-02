Yager exits as joint board chairman
Barrington Broadcasting Co. LLC CEO James Yager Tuesday resigned his post as
chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters’ joint board.
Yager -- formerly head of Benedek Broadcasting Corp. until its sale to Gray
Television Inc. -- said he needed to focus on health problems in his family.
Yager had previously served in the post for a one-year term ending June 2002.
Members of the board were meeting Tuesday night to discuss a
replacement.
