Yager exits as joint board chairman

Barrington Broadcasting Co. LLC CEO James Yager Tuesday resigned his post as

chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters’ joint board.

Yager -- formerly head of Benedek Broadcasting Corp. until its sale to Gray

Television Inc. -- said he needed to focus on health problems in his family.

Yager had previously served in the post for a one-year term ending June 2002.

Members of the board were meeting Tuesday night to discuss a

replacement.