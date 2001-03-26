Yabba-dabba-good-bye

Bill Hanna-co-creator of cartoon megastars like Fred Flintstone and Yogi Bear-died March 22 at the age of 90. Hanna and longtime partner Joe Barbera first teamed up in 1937 at MGM on Tom & Jerry, but it was in television where Hanna-Barbera made its name, dominating the networks' Saturday mornings. Hanna is survived by his wife of 65 years, Violet; a son and daughter; seven grandchildren; Barbera; and dozens of animated characters.