XM, Sirius feeling for Pulse
Although XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. and Sirius Satellite Radio Inc.
have told the Federal Communications Commission they have no plans to deliver
local programming, Traffic Pulse Networks confirmed that executives there have
held talks with both companies about distributing Traffic Pulse's local traffic
reports.
After the National Association of Broadcasters discovered last week that XM
had received a patent to offer locally originated programming over its newly
built repeater network -- ostensibly meant to just fill in the gaps where
buildings or other obstacles block the satellite signal -- the association has
become worried about both satellite-radio companies' intentions.
'The commission should expect that XM and Sirius fully and unequivocally
disclose their intentions concerning providing locally differentiated
information before the commission adopts final repeater rules or extends the
special temporary authorities for the current repeaters,' NAB general counsel
Jack Goodman wrote.
The FCC may be close to completion on service rules for the new repeater
networks, sources said, which is particularly important because the temporary
permission the companies currently have is set to expire March
18.
