XM, Sirius feeling for Pulse

Although XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. and Sirius Satellite Radio Inc.

have told the Federal Communications Commission they have no plans to deliver

local programming, Traffic Pulse Networks confirmed that executives there have

held talks with both companies about distributing Traffic Pulse's local traffic

reports.

After the National Association of Broadcasters discovered last week that XM

had received a patent to offer locally originated programming over its newly

built repeater network -- ostensibly meant to just fill in the gaps where

buildings or other obstacles block the satellite signal -- the association has

become worried about both satellite-radio companies' intentions.

'The commission should expect that XM and Sirius fully and unequivocally

disclose their intentions concerning providing locally differentiated

information before the commission adopts final repeater rules or extends the

special temporary authorities for the current repeaters,' NAB general counsel

Jack Goodman wrote.

The FCC may be close to completion on service rules for the new repeater

networks, sources said, which is particularly important because the temporary

permission the companies currently have is set to expire March

18.